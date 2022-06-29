Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s post-retirement future: ‘Getting to know each other even more’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Camille Kostek is sharing an inside look at what her post-NFL life with boyfriend Rob Gronkowski will look like.

"With the news of him kind of stepping away from football … I think we will be able to maybe explore ... I mean enjoying time together and getting to know each other even more," Kostek told Extra.

"I think the pandemic allowed us to get to know each other in that time. … Not on a schedule and having to be at the airport all the time … I can’t wait to just enjoy Fourth of July weekend and walk our dog."

She told the outlet that the couple will be spending the holiday weekend in Gronkowski’s hometown of Buffalo. "He has all his nieces and nephews there, so I’m going to be Auntie Camille."

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL last week. The beginning of Gronkowski's statement on Instagram stated: "In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram story Tuesday, shortly after Gronkowski announced he will be retiring.

"Dream chasers in this house," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji alongside a portion of Gronkowski’s retirement post.

Now that Gronkowski’s schedule has cleared up, Kostek hopes for a summer vacation with her boyfriend.

"We actually just got back from France. … We were in Hawaii a couple months ago. … I hope I can bring him to the Virgin Islands — that’s where I shot for the magazine this year. I have family there; that’s where my mom grew up. He’s never been the years that we have been together. I hope that will be our tropical getaway … do it the local way."

Kostek and Gronkowski first met when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and Gronkowski played for the team. Gronkowski was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2010 before retiring for the first time in 2018.

Once quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski left retirement and helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl.

Kostek and Gronkowski’s relationship began in 2015.

Kostek is still focused on her career and hosting NBC’s "Dancing with Myself." "I’m a dancer at heart … so this is like a dream as a TV host and a dancer," she said.

"I get to dance and host on a dance stage. … The show is pretty incredible because all walks of life are welcome on the show. … Come on and shake what you got, and we will totally embrace it and have a dance party. Ultimately, the winner goes home with $25,000 bragging rights. … I am just there to narrate the party."

Although the couple has not made it down the aisle, Kostek shared in April that she would be "excited" if Gronkowski proposed.

"If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited," she told US Weekly. "He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him."

She noted that until that moment arrives, the pair are "having so much fun every single day."