Camila Mendes rocks cheeky bikini while filming upcoming movie 'Strangers'

The 'Riverdale' actress filmed a pool scene with her co-lead Maya Hawke

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Camila Mendes looked stunning in a multi-colored bikini on the set of her upcoming movie, "Strangers," for Netflix.

The 27-year-old "Riverdale" actress was filming a pool scene with her co-lead Maya Hawke, 23. They rested on lounges while the cameras rolled. 

Mendes' movie is currently shooting in Miami, Florida, and also stars "Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner.

The movie is being teased as a "dark comedy" and is about two friends who "agree to go after one another's bullies," according to IMDb. 

Mendes has previously spoken out about how she deals with body image pressure and has overcome an eating disorder. 

Camila Mendes wears large earrings and a multi-colored bikini on set with her co-star Maya Hawke.  (Backgrid)

She told Women's Health in its October 2019 issue, she has a therapist and a nutritionist. "I needed professionals I trusted to tell me things that I didn't know," Mendes explained.

"It's something that's still a curse to me. It's not like that ever goes away," she said of being in recovery. "Whenever I do feel insecure, I go back to health. What can I do that's healthy? Health is what's important, not appearance. That mentality is what takes me out of the insecure, anxious thoughts."

Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida. (Backgrid)

Mendes said she's learned how to make "choices that are good for me — and not just in my body — but for my soul, for my mind."

And she enjoys strength training, yoga, and pilates to keep both her mind and her body in balance.

"Whenever I feel like I'm going through something difficult, I think about what I can do physically for myself," Mendes said.

