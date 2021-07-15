Bella Thorne calls for international aid in Cuba amid historic protests, unrest

Bella Thorne spoke out about the ongoing unrest in Cuba while sharing a personal story about her father, who comes from the island.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Some protesters have demanded a change in government with demonstrations turning violent in some areas as food and other shortages threaten people’s way of life.

On Wednesday, the social media star shared an image of her father and her siblings on her Instagram along with a lengthy caption calling for international aid to help the people of the embattled country.

She began her post with a personal story about how her father’s side of the family immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba.

"My father was the first in his family to be born in the United States on a military base in Key West. The remainder of his family was born in Cuba," she wrote.

The star went on to explain that she does not have contact with that side of her family, but feels for the people there nonetheless.

"I don’t know my family in Cuba. I’ve never been able to travel and meet them," she wrote. "I don’t know if they are caught up in the violence right now, if they have food, water or medicine. I don’t know if they are safe or survived the pandemic which is surging across that beautiful island. What I do know is that Cuba needs our help."

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who days ago called on revolutionaries to counter anti-government protesters in the streets, acknowledged Wednesday government shortcomings in the lead-up to the unrest in the country.

Díaz-Canel, who has been widely criticized for the country’s violent crackdown and Internet blackouts, gave a televised address Wednesday night and acknowledged that his government failures played a role in the protests over food shortages and other problems.

"The Cuban people have reached a critical point in their ability to maintain a quality of life," Thorne concluded. "Between the police violence, lack of basic human needs such as food and water, and the inability to control Covid outbreaks, the people are suffering and dying. We need to help them. They need international intervention. Please use your voice to bring awareness and ask the world to assist in the plight of the Cuban people.

Thorne joins stars like Pitbull in calling for aid to the Cuban people in recent days.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report