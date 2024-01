Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Actress Calista Flockhart had just become a new parent to son LIam when she met veteran actor Harrison Ford at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. The recipient of a lifetime achievement award that night, Harrison was also a seasoned parent - having four children of his own from two separate marriages.

"When I met Liam, he was just beginning to walk, and it just didn’t matter to me. I had four children already, and I can’t count that well, so it didn’t make that much difference," Harrison told The New York Times of Flockhart being a mother. "Didn’t scare me off," he stated. The couple has been married for nearly 14 years.

"I think he was a really good father in a lot of ways, and maybe because he was on Round 2 or Round 3, so he had matured and grown up and, I think, evolved into being a good father," Flockhart admitted of her husband to the publication.

"He’s such a good father to his kids now. I love his kids, my stepkids," the "Ally McBeal" actress noted.

Harrison's first "round" of kids came with ex-wife Mary Marquardt, whom he was married to from 1964 through 1979. They have sons, Benjamin and Willard. With his second wife, Melissa Mathison, Ford has a son Malcolm and daughter Georgia. They were married from 1983 to 2004, but officially split in 2000, before Ford met Flockhart. "Round 3" for the "Indiana Jones" star was adopting Flockhart's son, whom she originally adopted in 2001. He recently graduated from college.

Harrison, for his part, has been transparent about his struggles as a parent. In a 2023 interview with Esquire, Ford said, "I can tell you this: If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent."

In a 2010 interview with the Independent, the same year Harrison married Flockhart, the "Star Wars" actor shared similar sentiments to Flockhart's recent assessment. "I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo. Yeah, obviously I'm getting older but I don't relate to it very much. It doesn't interest me as something to dwell on," he explained.

"I have a nine-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a nine-year-old kid. My older children have taught me a lot about parenting. My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I'm a little better at it now."

Ford was 60 when he met Flockhart, 22 years her senior. He celebrated his 81st birthday in July.