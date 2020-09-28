'Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro underwent two hand surgeries after bowling accident

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro is on the road to recovery after a "terrible" bowling accident.

Last Sunday, Valastro and his family were bowling when the Food Network star's right hand was impaled, after the bowling pinsetter malfunctioned.

“The machine was stuck… and I went behind to fix the machine,” Valastro revealed on the TODAY Show. “Before you know it… I turned my head for a second, and my right hand got wedged between a fork. And then this other rod that goes through the fork… pierced through my middle finger and my ring finger. And it was not a sharp object. It was blunt… it just blew out half my hand.”

He said the 1-1/2-inch metal rod stabbed his hand three times.

“There was blood everywhere … and I was stuck,” Valastro explained. “The machine … was going back and forth. But something told me to stay calm. And I told my sons … you got to get me off the machine.”

Valastro’s brother, who happens to be a fireman, and Valastro’s two sons cut through the metal rod using a saw in order to free the baker's hand.

The reality TV personality thanked the first responders who helped him as well and said he can't wait to get "back to baking" sooner rather than later.

“The prayers and support from all over the world has made me feel so special,” Valastro said. “It makes me want to fight to get better for them. It makes me want to be the man that I was.”

The 43-year-old posted a photo post-surgery on social media last week. “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago,” he wrote. “What do you think of my new accessory?”