Caitlyn Jenner claims O.J. Simpson once told Nicole Brown ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it’ before murders

Caitlyn Jenner claimed that O.J. Simpson once told his ex-wife Nicole Brown that he would one day "kill her and get away with it."

The allegation was made during her appearance on "Big Brother VIP" in Australia. The 72-year-old, who was once married to Brown’s best friend Kris Jenner, spoke out about how the case impacted her family.

"It was an extraordinarily difficult time," the reality TV star told her housemates, as quoted by Newsweek on Monday. "Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder."

"Obviously he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,’" Jenner claimed. "Then, Nicole, you know, relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right."

Simpson married Brown in 1985. They shared two children: a daughter, Sydney, and a son, Justin. The couple split in 1992.

Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered in 1994. In 1995, Simpson was acquitted of the double-homicide charges. Kris’ ex-husband, Robert Kardashian was a part of the "Dream Team," or legal counsel that defended the NFL Hall-of-Famer.

"We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room," Jenner recalled. "And even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'"

The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

In 1997, after the victims’ families filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson, a civil court awarded a $33.5 million restitution to both families. Simpson later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room.

The former football star has always maintained that he and five men confronting two memorabilia dealers at a casino hotel room were just trying to retrieve personal mementos stolen from him following his 1995 acquittal in Los Angeles. Two of the men had guns.

The 74-year-old now lives in a gated golf course community in Las Vegas. He remains on parole following his release from prison in July 2017 after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

According to the outlet, Jenner claimed in her 2017 book "The Secrets of My Life" that Kardashian later revealed that he believed Simpson was guilty.

The attorney passed away in 2003 at age 59 from cancer.

The outlet noted Jenner flew over to Australia earlier this year to appear in the reality series after her unsuccessful bid to become governor of California. The new season started airing on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.