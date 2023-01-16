Expand / Collapse search
C.J. Harris, former 'American Idol' contestant, dead at 31

Singer C.J. Harris finished in sixth place after competing in 13th season of 'American Idol'

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
C.J. Harris, known as a standout performer on "American Idol," has died. He was 31.

The "American Idol" team confirmed the news on social media and shared heartfelt condolences on Instagram. 

"C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us," they wrote. "He will be truly missed."

Harris, who was currently living in Jasper, Alabama, competed on the 13th season of the reality television program and finished in sixth place. Caleb Johnson went on to win the series, which aired in 2014.

Following his "Idol" debut, Harris released his debut single, "In Love," in 2019.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

