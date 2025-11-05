Bunnie XO confronts her troubled past in raw mugshot reveal on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bunnie XO was overcome with emotion as she looked back on her difficult past in a series of her own mugshots shared on social media.

Jelly Roll's wife remained candid with fans as she detailed her challenging history with the law in a public project she pulled together to coincide with her book launch next year.

Bunnie, who's full name is Alisa DeFord, was in shock mulling over her booking photos through the years, and expressed gratitude to God for pulling her "out of the fire" while she was deep into an addiction.

"Wow, just wowwww. I had no idea the emotions it would unlock when I asked my lawyer @troianovegaslaw to pull all my mugshots for me. (We pulled them all for a really cool idea for merch for my book tour,)" Bunnie penned on Instagram.



"Looking at the first one, I just couldn’t believe what a baby I was. I was 19, already living on the streets of Vegas for 5 years, couch to couch, or with whatever boyfriend would let me stay. By then I’d already lost three babies.



"As the pics go on the eyes only get more sad, more broken & more intoxicated. The fact that I’m smiling in some of these will let you kno just how disconnected I was from myself & my emotions."

The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host wrote that she just wanted to "hug that little girl" she saw in the photos.

"She thought surviving meant hyper independence, fighting in the streets, barking loud & biting even harder," Bunnie said. "The last one was when I was 26, arrested for soliciting an undercover cop on a casino floor."

"I can still see the drugs in my skin, the bloodshot eyes, the hollow look that comes when you’ve stopped caring if you wake up tomorrow. I was deep in addiction, lost in survival mode. Add in a splash of perpetual victim mentality & it was a recipe for disaster."

She pulled herself out of a difficult place for good after feeling overwhelmed by the idea of having to start over once again.

"I got sick. Sick of humiliating myself, sick of always having to start over & sick of who I was as a human," she wrote. "I had to stop pointing fingers & realize, two things can be true: I was the problem & the solution."

She continued, "But, even when I didn’t deserve it, God kept pulling me out the fire. Every overdose that didn’t take me, every time I inserted myself in harms way. He said, ‘No, there’s still work for you to do & what’s tea for them will be testimony for you.’"



Bunnie confessed she wasn't ashamed of the images, but used them as a reminder of where her life once was and "how far grace has carried me."

"If you’re in your own rock-bottom season right now, I need you to know this – you can rebuild. You CAN rewrite your story & start believing in yourself. You are never too far gone for God to find you, love you, & lift you out."



"I’m still learning. I’m still healing but one thing is for certain – if He could do it for me… He damn sure can do it for you too."

Thousands of fans praised the pinup model for sharing her inspiring story, with Jelly Roll admitting he was forever affected by the woman in the photos.

"I would have never became the man I am with out you. It was your story that inspired mine, it was always you I was trying to be like," the "Save Me" singer wrote.

"I'm glad the world is about to hear the real perseverance, and see what God can really do."

He added, "While people talked about us, judged us, wished on our downfall, we just stayed the course and believed what God had for us no man could take away. We overcome by the blood of the lamb and the power of out testimony. TESTIFY BABY! TESTIFY!"

The "Son of a Sinner" singer has been open about his past legal troubles and battle with addiction.

During a 2023 interview with Billboard , Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, said he was arrested when he was 16 and charged as an adult with aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

He served over a year in prison and seven years of probation.