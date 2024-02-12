Budweiser Super Bowl ad featured Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell's Labrador Retriever

One of the furry members of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family made his Super Bowl commercial debut on Feb. 11.

On Sunday, "The First Wives Club" star took to Instagram to share that her Labrador Retriever, Roy Hawn Russell, appeared in the Budweiser Super Bowl ad.

"Don't get me wrong I love watching football but tonight was all about watching our dog Roy Hawn Russell star in his first super bowl commercial for @budweiserusa!!!" Hawn captioned a video of herself, Kurt and members of her family watching the ad.

Roy, the newest celebrity in the Hawn-Russell family, appeared in the beer company's "Old-School Delivery" commercial as he led Clydesdale horses to a bar in very snowy conditions.

As the family watched the ad, Russell is heard saying, "There's Roy!" in the video Goldie shared. He added, "Yeah, Roy!" while the rest of the room exploded with excitement and applause.

Goldie's daughter, Kate Hudson, shared her point-of-view of Roy's big Super Bowl commercial. In Kate's video, she showed the Budweiser commercial before sharing a close-up of Roy getting a lot of love from everyone in the room.

"There’s a lot of thespians in this families but tonight there was only one star," Hudson captioned her post.

In Kate's video, Kurt is seen praising Roy before telling him, "You were just in front of more people than any actor in this family has been in front of at one time."

Kurt and Goldie have been together for 40 years. Russell and Hawn first met in 1966 when they co-starred in the comedy musical western, "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." At the time, Hawn was 21, and Russell was 16. In 2012, the "Death Becomes Her" star told BBC Radio 4 that she thought Russell was "adorable, but much too young."

They officially got together in 1983.

The two are parents to son Wyatt, 37, and the "Escape From New York" star also helped raise Hawn's daughter Kate, 44, and Oliver, 47, from her previous marriage to actor Bill Hudson, 74. Russell also shares son Boston, 43, with his ex-wife Season Hubley, 72.