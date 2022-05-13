Expand / Collapse search
Bruce MacVittie, 'Sopranos' and 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 65

MacVittie's cause of death has not yet been determined

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Actor Bruce MacVittie has passed away.

In a tribute published by The New York Times, MacVettie's wife Carol Ochs said the "Sopranos" actor died on May 7 in a Manhattan hospital, but the cause of death had not yet been determined.

A representative for MacVittie did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Bruce MacVittie has died at the age of 65.

Bruce MacVittie has died at the age of 65. (Hiroyuki Ito via Getty Images)

The actor had a number of roles in television, including on "Blue Bloods," "Chicago Med," "Miami Vice" and "Sex and the City."

He also appeared on Broadway for the first time alongside Al Pacino. The two starred in David Mamet's "American Buffalo" in 1983.

Bruce MacVittie and Amy Irving in Leslie Lyles's "The Great Pretenders" at the Ensemble Studio Theater on May 25, 2005.

Bruce MacVittie and Amy Irving in Leslie Lyles's "The Great Pretenders" at the Ensemble Studio Theater on May 25, 2005. (Hiroyuki Ito)

"I loved Bruce MacVittie," Pacino told The New York Times. "His performances were always glistening and crackling; a heart and a joy to watch. He was the embodiment of the struggling actor in New York City, and he made it work. We will miss him."

For one of his final roles, MacVittie played Detective Hartigan in the Netflix show "When They See Us."

J. Kandel as Young Bobby, Bruce MacVittie as Bobby, Amy Irving as Anna and Foss Curtis as Young Anna in Leslie Lyles's "The Great Pretenders."

J. Kandel as Young Bobby, Bruce MacVittie as Bobby, Amy Irving as Anna and Foss Curtis as Young Anna in Leslie Lyles's "The Great Pretenders." (Hiroyuki Ito)

MacVittie is also known as a co-founder of the theater troupe Naked Angels. The group launched in 1986.

MacVittie is survived by his wife and daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

