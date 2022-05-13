Bruce MacVittie, 'Sopranos' and 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Bruce MacVittie has passed away.

In a tribute published by The New York Times, MacVettie's wife Carol Ochs said the "Sopranos" actor died on May 7 in a Manhattan hospital, but the cause of death had not yet been determined.

A representative for MacVittie did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

The actor had a number of roles in television, including on "Blue Bloods," "Chicago Med," "Miami Vice" and "Sex and the City."

He also appeared on Broadway for the first time alongside Al Pacino. The two starred in David Mamet's "American Buffalo" in 1983.

"I loved Bruce MacVittie," Pacino told The New York Times. "His performances were always glistening and crackling; a heart and a joy to watch. He was the embodiment of the struggling actor in New York City, and he made it work. We will miss him."

For one of his final roles, MacVittie played Detective Hartigan in the Netflix show "When They See Us."

MacVittie is also known as a co-founder of the theater troupe Naked Angels. The group launched in 1986.

MacVittie is survived by his wife and daughter, Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie.