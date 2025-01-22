Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Brittany Aldean believes there's 'a light at the end of the tunnel' now that Trump is back in office

Brittany and Jason Aldean attended President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Brittany Aldean says Trump will do ‘great things’ for America, ‘tide is turning' Video

Brittany Aldean says Trump will do ‘great things’ for America, ‘tide is turning'

Jason Aldean's wife praises President-elect Donald Trump. She told Fox News Digital she's received "a ton of backlash" for supporting him, but the "tide is turning."

Brittany Aldean is back home in Florida and taking some time to share her experience attending President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day earlier this week.

Brittany, who was at the historic event with her country star husband, Jason Aldean, uploaded a video on her Instagram story on Jan. 22, with the title, "My take on the inauguration experience."

"Back in Florida after a very long week in Mexico and then D.C. and I did just want to hop on here and say kind of how I feel about everything and the whole experience," Brittany began. "It's definitely a bucket list thing that you feel will never happen again."

JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE ON HAVING COURAGE TO SHARE POLITICAL VIEWS THAT GO AGAINST THE GRAIN: 'DON'T GIVE A DAMN'

brittany aldean donald trump

Brittany Aldean is "so happy" President Trump is back in the White House. (Getty Images)

"I'm like, ‘Babe, when are we ever going to be in this situation again? This is amazing.’ So, you're constantly like pinching yourself, thinking, ‘How are we here? How did all of the events in our life unfold to put us here at the inauguration of our president? So, it’s kind of crazy."

Jason performed at the Liberty Ball on Monday night, which was an event honoring President Trump.

Brittany Aldean's Instagram story

Brittany Aldean broke down her inauguration day experience in a video uploaded to her Instagram story. (Brittany Aldean/Instagram)

"I'm just so happy that he's back in office. I feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and we're currently in it. We're getting there. America's, like, gonna thrive again."

— Brittany Aldean
Brittany Aldean Instagram

Jason Aldean's wife is "so excited for the next 4 years." (Brittany Aldean/Instagram)

Brittany went on to share her personal experiences with members of the Trump family and even called Ivanka Trump a "dream." 

"I did want to say that we hung out with the family for a little bit and if you've never had a personal encounter with them, I do just want to say that they are the kindest, most gracious, genuine people," she said. "I met Ivanka for the first time, we talked for a little bit, she was an actual dream. Just so sweet and kind, and she makes you feel like she wants to be there in the conversation. Which is how they all are." 

Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump was sworn in as president on Jan. 20. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Jason and Brittany Aldean with Donald Trump

President Trump greeted Brittany Aldean and country music artist Jason Aldean at the Republican National Convention in July. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Brittany noted that there's "a lot of stuff that goes around on the internet" about the Trump family and explained that the Aldeans have experienced "a fraction of what they go through." 

"We've been in the headlines multiple times about things that aren't factual and people's opinions and people just read headlines on the internet and think that's the gospel, and it's just not. So, from personal experience, we really adore this family, and they are just so kind and nice, and we always have such a great time when we're around them," she said.

ivanka trump waves

Brittany Aldean called Ivanka Trump "a dream." (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump family

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the Republican National Convention in July. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Brittany is "so happy" that Trump has made his return to the White House and is hopeful for the future. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We had an amazing time. I'm just so happy that he's back in office. I feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and we're currently in it. We're getting there. America's, like, gonna thrive again," she concluded.

In 2023, Brittany's husband sparked backlash by releasing "Try That In A Small Town," a country song about small towns not putting up with riots and lawlessness many cities faced in the summer of 2020. The music video was pulled from Country Music Television (CMT) at the time.

Regarding the music video, Brittany offered her support on social media, sharing a selfie of the couple while on the beach and writing, "Never apologize for speaking the truth."

Jason Aldean wearing all black as he performs at the Liberty Ball in honor of President Donald Trump.

Jason Aldean wowed the crowd when he sang at the Liberty Ball, honoring President Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

She also went on her Instagram story at the time, writing, "Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative. How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought." 

This is not the first time the Aldeans have publicly expressed their political views.

In 2021, Brittany shared photos on her Instagram showing herself wearing an "Anti Biden Social Club" T-shirt and her children with Jason, Memphis and Navy, wearing T-shirts that read "Hidin’ from Biden." (Jason was not wearing any political clothing in the image.)

Brittany and Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean have been outspoken about their political views in the past. ( Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

After receiving some negative reactions to the shirts, Jason came to his wife’s defense.

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," the country music star wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, featuring him silhouetted against the American flag.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way," he added with the hashtag "unapologetic."

Jason reiterated his comments a month later on Audacy’s "Rob + Holly," saying he’s not afraid of being canceled.

Jason Aldean in a black jacket and hat strums his black guitar on stage

Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" sparked backlash during its release in 2023. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"I think people know where I stand politically. I’m not a guy that’s just going to go out there and start trying to stir the pot just to stir the pot," he told the program. "At some point, it's gotten to where if you’re a conservative, and you’re in this business, you’re not allowed to speak."

"People are going to have their opinion about whatever I say or think or whatever, and that’s completely fine," he continued. "You don’t have to agree with me. I don’t expect everybody to agree with me, but I also have a voice and opinion just like everybody else."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason and Brittany got engaged in September 2014, one year after Jason divorced his first wife, Jessica Ussery. 

The couple married in Mexico on March 21, 2015. They share two children: a son, Memphis, and a daughter, Navy. Jason is also a father to two daughters with Ussery: Keeley and Kendyl.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending