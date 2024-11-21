Jason Aldean, wife Brittany embrace not being ‘politically correct’, homeschooling amid fame

When it comes to her life with country star Jason Aldean, his wife, Brittany Aldean, is all in.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's celebrity charity event in Nashville, the 36-year-old mom of two opened up about embracing fame, life on the road as a family and why she chooses not to be "politically correct" when it comes to her outfits.

"Initially, when Jason and I got married, it was a whirlwind," Brittany said. "And it was also a little, I was shell-shocked. And I feel like now, 12 years later, it's just another day in the life. And as a matter of fact, he's so normal and so humble that he makes it easy. And there's no grounding that I have to do."

"I don't have to keep him grounded. He's such an amazing person just at home and in the daily life that we live," she continued. "So it's actually pretty normal, to be honest with you. It's just situations like this or like the award shows where you sit back and go, maybe this is a little bit of a different life, but it's awesome."

The couple got engaged in September 2014, one year after Jason divorced his first wife, Jessica Ussery.

Jason and Brittany married in Mexico on March 21, 2015. They share two children :a son, Memphis, and a daughter, Navy. Jason is also a father to two daughters with Ussery: Keeley and Kendyl.

As a blended family, Brittany said life on the road can be "difficult" at times given Jason's work schedule, but they've learned to navigate quickly.

"Our life as a family, being on the road a lot can be very difficult. It's actually a little bit easier now that our kids are a little bit older. But you know, now they're being homeschooled and so it can be a little bit of an issue sometimes. But all in all, they've grown up on the road. And so, being out there… it's pretty simple."

When they are home together, Brittany said she enjoys watching Jason be such a hands-on dad, but also enjoys her solo time.

"My takeaway from him being home? Sometimes I love it. Sometimes I'm like, 'Don't you have a tour date? Don't you have somewhere to go?' No, but I love having him around. It's he's helpful. He's loving. He's just a great asset to the household, obviously. And so having him around is phenomenal until it's been like a couple of weeks, and I'm like, 'OK, can you go somewhere? Play golf,'" she laughed.

As a public figure, Brittany continues to find ways to use her platform for the greater good, including supporting local charities and causes that mean the most to her, such as Muttnation & Lucky Break Rescue, Heroes and Horses and Mustangs of America Foundation.

"It's important for me to be here for many reasons," Brittany told Fox News Digital at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's charity event and fashion show on Nov. 18. "I mean, I love fashion. And then you mix that in with charity. I don't feel like it gets much better than that. And I'm just happy to be here representing country music in a way, and fashion in kind of an influencing, you know, hybrid. And so I just feel I feel honored that I was invited today."

When it comes to her own personal style, Brittany said she's all about comfort but enjoys being politically incorrect at times.

"I think with fashion, honestly, it's about how you feel and what makes you feel comfortable," she said. "But I think it's nice to find pieces that you can add that may not be politically correct, if you will. Maybe they don't technically go together, but it makes you comfortable, and it's a cool accessory or a nice purse or a hat…it's just a nice, you know, addition to your outfit that sets you apart from other people. So I think you can do the cookie cutter role, or you could also go a million different other ways. So it makes it fun."

Earlier this year, Jason opened up about his relationship with Brittany, saying that they "lean on each other" in all aspects of life.

"We're a team, and we kind of deal with everything together as a team, whether it be… stuff that's going on with me or stuff that's going on with her," he told Fox News Digital. "You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff."

"We're on the same page," Aldean continued. "[Brittany] knows the lifestyle… that she kind of signed up for. And she's been, you know, a great fit for that. She knows the drill at this point. And just to have somebody sort of in your corner to be your, almost be your hype man or just to kind of have your back all the time is really nice. So, you know, it's just a good thing for sure."

Of taking his family on the road, Jason said it's his "favorite part" of what they do together.

"I love being out there with the guys in the band just hanging out, you know, sort of the locker room mentality. And, it's just fun."

"That's my favorite part of the business is getting on the bus, touring, playing my shows and hanging out with my guys. Now that I have my family out there, it's just that it's even better, you know? So, I love it. Over the last 20 years, I've probably spent more time on a bus than I have at my house, so, it's my happy place."

