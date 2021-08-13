Britney Spears shows off dance moves in lace catsuit after her dad, Jamie, agrees to exit conservatorship

Britney Spears showed off her dance moves on Instagram Friday following her father Jamie's announcement regarding his plans to step down from his role in her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old musician was wearing a black lace catsuit in the post.

The "Gimme More" singer captioned the video – which she initially deleted then reposted – with red lip emojis. It's unclear if any changes were made to her second video.

On Thursday, Spears' father agreed to step down as the pop star's conservator once a proper plan is in place, Fox News confirmed.

"The mandate for this Court, as it is for Mr. Spears, is to act in the best interests of the Conservatee, Ms. Spears," the court docs obtained by Fox News on Thursday read.

"In order to do so, the Court must have accurate and substantiated facts upon which it can rule. Mr. Spears will do his best to provide the factual basis that this Court needs and to cooperate in the transition to a new conservator."

Spears has yet to comment publicly on her father's decision.

The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

Jamie has controlled Spears' conservatorship since 2009 after she went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.