Britney Spears' ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, denies they were secretly married and divorced

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, put an end to rumors that he married and subsequently divorced the pop star secretly in 2012.

Rumors began swirling last week after Tuesday’s episode of "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" saw co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray pour over an accounting report in Spears’ conservatorship case that implied she was receiving legal consultation to dissolve a marriage at the time. However, speaking to Extra’s Billy Bush, Trawick denied that he and Spears ever tied the knot.

"I believe you would have known if I was married," he wrote in a text message response to Bush’s inquiry.

"But you would have made a perfect usher," he added as a joke.

Spears, 39, and Trawick, 49, started dating in April of 2009. At the time, he was working as her agent. However, he resigned in May 2010 to avoid any conflicts of interest. They went on to get engaged in December of 2011. At the time, he joined her father, Jamie, as a co-conservator of her personal affairs. He quickly stepped down in 2013 when the couple announced their breakup.

Page Six reports that the podcast hosts found a $9,150 payment on Oct. 1, 2012, for "consultation [on] dissolution of marriage. The payment was made to "law offices of Alexandra Leichter," a Beverly Hills-based attorney, and it was listed under "conservatee’s legal fees." The podcast hosts found two other redacted payments to Leichter’s office at the time.

The marriage would have marked Spears’ third overall. She previously wed her childhood pal Jason Alexander as well as dancer Kevin Federline.

She has emerged in the public eye recently as she battled her father over her conservatorship, which she’s been under since 2008, and is now publicly claiming that it restricts her civil liberties. She was dealt a win in the battle earlier this month when her father agreed to step down as her conservator after roughly 13 years.