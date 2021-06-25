Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is her biggest supporter, source says: 'She leans on him for everything'

Britney Spears has been receiving steady support from her boyfriend Sam Asghari amid her troubles in her conservatorship battle.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old pop star made an address to a judge in a Los Angeles court, calling her conservatorship "abusive" and expressing her desire for it to end.

A source tells People magazine that Asghari has been Spears' "rock" during their years-long relationship. Spears first met the now-27-year-old fitness trainer in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

"He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said of Asghari, adding, "She leans on him for everything."

Spears on Wednesday informed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been blocked from removing an IUD, preventing her dream of having a child with Asghari. She also voiced her desire to do ordinary things such as drive in Asghari's car with him, another one of the many restrictions she says the conservatorship has over her relationship.

"He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can," the insider added.

Just hours ahead of her court address, Asghari showed his support for his other half by donning a #FreeBritney t-shirt and posting it to his Instagram Story.

"Sam is one of the most loyal people Britney has in her life," a source close to the workout warrior told Fox News ahead of the hearing. "He’s just a beacon of goodness and positivity for her and ever since he’s been around Britney, [it] has really allowed him to see the real her and that has added another level of protection for Britney that she wouldn’t have if he wasn’t around."

In February, Asghari spoke out about his relationship with the "Toxic" singer in a rare statement, telling People he has "always wanted nothing but the best for my better half." He vowed to continue supporting "her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves." His statement came after the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary which examined her conservatorship battle and the fractured relationship she has with her father, Jamie Spears.

On Thursday, Spears spoke out on Instagram for the first time after the hearing.

"I just want to tell you guys a little secret," the pop star began her Instagram post on Thursday. "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!"

"That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s--tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok," Spears continued of her mother Lynne .

"I’m bringing this to peoples [sic] attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!" Spears added.

During her court address, Spears alleged that Jamie has "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

James P. Spears, otherwise known as Jamie , was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations – which the "Baby… One More Time" performer told the court in 2019 that she felt was a forced move by the conservatorship.

"I just want my life back," she said. "All I want is to own my money and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. I want to sue my family."

Currently, both Jamie and Bessemer Trust oversee Spears' estate, which includes all of her financial decisions, and Jamie will have a chance to object to any petition to completely remove him from his post as co-conservator.

Spears' attorney Sam Ingham III said the singer has not officially asked him to file a petition to end the conservatorship, but will if she makes the request.

After a formal petition to end the conservatorship is filed, an investigator -- appointed by the court – will talk with everyone that is part of the court-ordered arrangement.