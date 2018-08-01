Bristol Palin confirms divorce from ex Dakota Meyer: 'God cleans our slates'

Bristol Palin is opening up about life as a divorcee.

Sarah Palin's 27-year-old daughter confirmed that she and her now ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, have officially gone their separates ways. On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Bristol was asked if she was dating, to which she replied, "Freshly divorced and single forever lezzbereal (I am not ready to date)."

Bristol and Dakota called it quits back in February after a year and a half of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Dakota filed for divorce from Bristol, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.”

The documents stated the discord “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

The former couple shares two daughters together, 2-year-old Sailor and 1-year-old Atlee. Palin is also mom to 9-year-old son Tripp, whom she shares with ex Levi Johnston.

During her Instagram Story AMA, Bristol also gave single mothers advice, telling them, "Try your hardest, work hard, don't search for someone to fill the emptiness you might feel by not being married. It gets easier, read good books, don't dwell on the past, try [to] get along with your ex, just look at your kids and be THANKFUL!"

When asked if she ever saw herself getting married again in the future, she wrote back, "Honestly (right this second) no… my focus is on God and my kids. A relationship/guy isn't even close on my radar."

She also responded to another fan who told her they were sorry to hear about her divorce.

"Thank you, I try to be a decent person. I'm a work in progress," she explained. "Nothing to be sorry about a divorce – it's life! God cleans our slates, forgives our sins and covers us with His grace! Life is good! My kids are happy and healthy and that's all I can ask for!"

Bristol and Dakota met in 2014 while filming her mom, Sarah's, show, "Amazing America." They got engaged in March 2015, but called off their wedding just two months later. After the birth of Sailor, the couple got back together and tied the knot in June 2016.