Bridget Fonda reveals why she doesn't plan to return to acting after leaving Hollywood 20 years ago

Bridget Fonda made her mark on the entertainment industry decades ago and then quietly left Hollywood — for good.

The 59-year-old actress, who is rarely seen in public, was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport Monday after returning home to the West Coast.

Upon arrival, Fonda was asked if she had interest in pursuing her acting career once again.

"No," the "Point of No Return" actress said. "It's too nice being a civilian."

Fonda began working as an actress at a young age. Her first role, although uncredited, was when she was five years old.

She worked alongside her father, Peter Fonda, in the 1969, cross-country, counterculture motorcycle flick "Easy Rider."

With a famous family backing her — her grandfather was Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda is her aunt — she studied drama at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Fonda became Hollywood's go-to star in the '90s, with famous roles in "The Godfather Part III" and "Single White Female."

She worked with Nicolas Cage and Rosie Perez in the romantic comedy "It Could Happen to You" and earned two Golden Globes nominations for her work in "Scandal" and the television movie "After Amy."

Bridget was also known for "Jackie Brown," "Kiss of the Dragon," "Lake Placid" and "A Simple Plan."

Her final credit was on the TV miniseries "Snow Queen" in 2002.

In February 2003, Fonda was involved in a rollover car collision in Malibu and fractured a vertebra. One month later, she became engaged to Academy Award-nominated composer Danny Elfman.

They married in November 2003 and welcomed their son, Oliver, in 2005.

Fonda reflected on her career and the potential connection between her success and family name in 1993.

"I wonder what kind of satisfaction I would have with where I am now if I wasn’t part of a family that has done such phenomenal work," she told Movieline.

"I wonder what it would feel like to know that you’ve made it completely under your own steam. I sometimes wonder if I would be more at peace if I could know I made it by myself, instead of always wondering how many times my name got me in the door."