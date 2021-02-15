'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor denies Regé-Jean Page romance rumors: 'Always been strictly professional'

Phoebe Dynevor is clearing the air.

The "Bridgerton" actress, 25, recently spoke to You magazine and took the time to deny all rumors of love between co-star and on-screen husband Regé-Jean Page — noting that their relationship is "strictly professional."

"I’d love to say there was really something between us," Dynevor said. "But no, it has always been strictly professional."

"There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship," she continued. "I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

Dynevor also noted that she has "[heard] about people falling in love with their co-stars." "It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued."

"People really root for us," Dynevor said on fan hopes of a real-life romance between the two. "We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic… but at a certain point you have to say ‘no.’"

Page, who plays Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series, also opened up about the rumors in a January interview with Access.

The first season of the period drama focused on the steamy courtship between Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

"I think everything you need to know is on camera," Page told the outlet at the time.

"That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you," he shared. "All the sparks that flew came off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky words of the scripted material are more than enough."

The series, based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, follows families of British high society and how they’re taking on Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Along the way, a mysterious gossip columnist, known as Lady Whistledown, seems to see – and tell all. The scandalous writer is voiced by Julie Andrews.

