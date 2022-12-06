Brendan Fraser reveals that he starved himself for 'George of the Jungle' role: 'I was waxed'

Brendan Fraser recalled how he starved himself to remain in shape for the 1997 blockbuster movie "George of the Jungle" during an interview segment with fellow actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

The former "Airheads" co-stars reunited for an interview segment hosted by Variety to discuss the highlights of their careers. Sandler asked Fraser about what it was like having to get in shape for the comedy film based on the animated "Tarzan" series.

"The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe," Fraser said told Sandler. "George wears a loincloth."

Sandler responded by joking that Fraser was so in shape for the role that he made everyone else feel guilty.

"You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves," Sandler joked. "Were you oiled up at all during ‘George’?"

"I was waxed. Starved of carbohydrates," Fraser replied. "I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night."

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Fraser starred in numerous high-production blockbuster films and earned praise for his acting abilities. Recently, he landed his first leading role in years for the A24 produced film "The Whale," which has earned critical acclaim.

A few months ago, Fraser made an apology to the city of San Francisco in a joking manner because of all the traffic issues producing "George of the Jungle" caused commuters two decades ago.