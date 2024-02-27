Expand / Collapse search
Bradley Cooper roasts himself as director with 'crazy demands'

Bradley Cooper is currently dating model Gigi Hadid

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Bradley Cooper discusses unburdening daughter Lea Video

Bradley Cooper discusses unburdening daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper discusses how he parents his only child, daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, and how he hopes to unburden her from his own issues.

Bradley Cooper is admitting he’s not an easygoing director. 

The "Maestro" star threw shade at himself last Friday during a pre-Oscars panel in Los Angeles, joking that the "biggest challenge" while making the Academy Award-nominated movie "by far was the f---ing director," referring to himself.

"He had these crazy demands like shooting in black and white, 35-millimeter stock and a 1:3:3 aspect ratio, and half the movie had black and white, and shooting it live and wanting to be on location," Cooper, 49, joked of himself, per People.

Bradley Cooper in a tux

Bradley Cooper admitted he has "crazy demands" as a director. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The "A Star is Born" actor/director faced backlash in December after he told Spike Lee in an interview for Variety’s "Directors on Directors" that he doesn’t allow people to sit in chairs while on set

"There’s no chairs. I’ve always hated chairs on sets; your energy dips the minute you sit down in a chair," he said, adding that cast and crew are welcome to relax on apple boxes.

"[An] apple box is a very nice way to sit, and everybody’s together," he said. 

He joked on Friday that he and the cast, including Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer and Sarah Silverman, "were losing our minds" over his directing, "but we all band[ed] together and we tried to give him what he wanted." 

The film, about the life of composer Leonard Bernstein, has received seven Oscar nominations, including for best picture. Cooper has been nominated for best actor, and Mulligan, who played Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre, scored a nomination for best actress.

A photo of Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg from the "Maestro" set

"Maestro" director Bradley Cooper with producer Steven Spielberg. (Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.)

Cooper said Friday that "Maestro" was "not an easy movie to get made by any stretch of the imagination. And I had produced ‘American Sniper’ at Warner Brothers and ‘A Star Is Born’ at Warner Brothers and ‘Joker’ at Warner Brothers, and that was a hard pass. That just gives you an idea."

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

"Maestro" co-stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan have both been nominated for Oscars. ( Jason McDonald/Netflix © 2023.)

But, he added, "I don't take anything personally. That's the thing you have to learn right away. Just – it’s business, man."

