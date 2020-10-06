Bradley Cooper stars in ad to help Pennsylvania voters prepare for Election Day

Bradley Cooper appeared in an informational video to help people in his native state of Pennsylvania prepare to vote in the upcoming election.

The actor, who grew up in the battleground state, joined forces with Now This News for a video in which he urges residents of the state to take the easy steps to register to vote and complete a ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

In the video, he breaks it all down into a series of “do’s and don’ts for voting in PA.”

“Hi, I’m Bradley Cooper and I just want to talk to you about voting in Pennsylvania. Voting in Pennsylvania is easy but first you have to make sure that you are registered,” he says at the top of the more than three-minute video.

He then walks viewers through the “less than five minutes” it takes to register to vote online or in-person in the state. However, he warns citizens to make sure they do it before the Oct. 19 deadline.

He also breaks down the three options for people who are registered to vote, including mail-in ballots, voting early in-person or voting in-person on Election Day. He also explains how to avoid having your mail-in ballot disqualified for minor and common mistakes such as not signing your ballot or not ensuring that you don’t return a “naked ballot,” otherwise known as a ballot that is not mailed back properly.

For those planning to show up in-person, Cooper breaks down what you’ll need, including the various forms of ID that count on Election Day for those who are registered.

“Don’t leave when the polls close,” the “A Star is Born” actor concludes the video. “Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote — so do it.”

Cooper takes pride in his home state, having grown up there with his sister, Holly, while they were raised by his two parents Gloria and Charles. Sadly, Charles died in 2011 and Cooper was tasked with taking care of his ill mother. He recently opened up to Interview Magazine about what it’s been like to care for his mother during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor revealed that he’s been living in a townhouse with his mother since the onset of the pandemic so that he can take care of her and ensure that she doesn’t have to take any exposure risks.

“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets [coronavirus], it’s over,” he explained.

He added: "My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are...it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room.”