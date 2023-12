Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper's 6-year-old daughter, Lea, made her red-carpet debut when she posed for photos while holding hands with her dad at the premiere of "Maestro." Lea walked the carpet as part of the film's cast as she plays the younger version of Maya Hawke's character in the movie.

Cooper wore a dark-colored three-piece suit as Lea wore a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress and accessorized with a black and red cross-body purse. The actor shares Lea with his ex, model Irina Shayk, who he dated for four years from 2015 to 2019.

"Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being," Cooper said in June 2022 during an appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast.

"You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid that are that level of joy," he continued. "That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey walked the red carpet at the premiere for his new movie, "Ferrari," with his wife, Jillian, and their three children, daughter Talula, 21, and their twin boys, Darby and Sullivan, 16.

The stylish family looked flawless as they posed for photographers. Dempsey wore a black suit and tie with a striped shirt while Jillian opted for a sequined form-fitting gold dress. His daughter wore a black dress with a plunging neckline as her brothers both went with black trousers and jackets.

People magazine's recently crowned "Sexiest Man Alive" opened up to the outlet in November about what it's like raising kids in Hollywood, calling it "very challenging." He added that he's very proud of who they have become, saying that "they all have unique qualities, and they have their own goals."

"They’re all athletic, they like to move. They are all very disciplined on that, and you just try to instill the right values," he told the outlet. "Hopefully, they have the right manners, and when they come back in and other parents go, 'Oh, your children are very polite,' you’re like, 'That’s nice to hear.' And you know are they grounded."

John Stamos

John Stamos and his 5-year-old son, Billy, shared a snuggle as they posed for photos on the red carpet for the premiere of "Wonka." The actor wore a baby-blue suit with a pink floral shirt underneath, and Billy wore a velvet red suit with a blue floral shirt underneath.

"We got the golden ticket to the premiere of @wonkamovie last night," Stamos captioned an Instagram post that featured photos and videos from the premiere. "It was such a treat to bring Billy with us to this one. He was so excited and we all loved the movie. Thanks for having us! Go see #WonkaMovie this weekend."

Joining the father-son duo on the carpet was Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, who wore a pink crop top and a white skirt. The two got married in 2018 and welcomed Billy in April of that year, when Stamos was 54 years old.

Stamos has previously said he's happy to be a first-time dad in his 50s, noting, "I couldn't have handled it earlier."

"I’ve wanted kids my whole life. I figured, ‘I can’t wait to be a father, I’ve been a TV father,' but it’s a whole different ballgame," he told "Today." "It’s the greatest blessing of my life. I couldn’t imagine my life without him, but it is challenging to do it right."

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan and her look-alike daughter, Keeva Jane Denisof, made fans do a double-take when they walked the red carpet together at the "Wonka" premiere. Hannigan wore a blue and black lace dress with black tights while Keeva wore a form-fitting black dress and blue Nike sneakers.

The actress shares Keeva and her older daughter, Satyana, with her husband, Alexis Denisof. They met in the '90s on the set of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," in which she famously starred as Willow, and were married in 2003. He would later appear as a recurring character on her hit show, "How I Met Your Mother," where she starred for nine years.

While she is known for her acting, Hannigan recently showed off her dancing skills as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," competing with Sasha Farber. She made it to the finals, coming in fifth place, but she walked away with more than new skills.

"The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars," she captioned an Instagram post that showed her transformation. "I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland posed for photos with her 2-year-old son, Noah, on her hip while walking the red carpet at the premiere of "Wonka." The two were matching as Rowland wore wide-legged black trousers and a black and white polka-dot shirt; Noah wore black pants and sweater with a white shirt underneath.

The singer channeled her inner Oompa Loompa, styling her hair in a blue bob while also paying homage to Johnny Depp's take on the iconic Willy Wonka with circular white sunglasses.

She shared an Instagram video of the getting-ready process, writing, "Getting ready for Wonka was one thing, viewing it another!" She went on to congratulate the whole cast, saying that "all the elements of this film are made of magic" and that the star of the film, Timothee Chalamet "was beyond charming" in the movie.

Along with Chalamet, "Wonka" also stars Hugh Grant, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Coleman.