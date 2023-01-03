'Boy Meets World's' Matthew Lawrence, Chilli from TLC dating: 'She is glowing'

"Boy Meets World" star Matthew Lawrence is dating Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas from the group TLC.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005, and I've never seen her this in love," Thomas’ rep Christal Jordan told People magazine. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

The new couple also posted a video to their Instagrams on New Year’s weekend of them dancing in their pajamas to A-ha’s "Take on Me" hit. They hashtagged the video: "#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute."

Jordan added that they spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta, where Lawrence met Thomas' family.

Lawrence and former "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce three months earlier. Burke and Lawrence were married for three years before she filed for divorce in February 2022.

Burke seemingly appeared to address the news, writing: "That was fast…" on her Instagram story. She also posted a Tiktok of herself putting on perfume to the Bebe Rexha and David Guetta Song "I’m Good" with the caption "Mood going into 2023."

Reps for Thomas and Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.