Bobby Brown Sr. wants those responsible for supplying late son 'street fentanyl' to be held accountable

Bobby Brown Sr. is calling for those who may be responsible for the death of his son to be held accountable.

It was revealed earlier this week that the November 2020 death of 28-year-old Bobby Brown Jr. was the result of the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl."

Speaking to People, Brown Sr. and Kim Ward spoke out about their son’s death and noted that they do not believe he was a regular drug user. Meanwhile, Brown Sr. noted that he believes those responsible for furthering the fentanyl "epidemic" should be held accountable.

"My family continues to mourn my son's death," Brown, 52, told the outlet. "Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes."

The singer’s statement comes one day after a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News that there is currently an ongoing criminal investigation into Brown Jr.’s overdose.

TMZ reports that law enforcement began looking at the case as a criminal one from the get-go after it was determined narcotics were involved. The outlet reports that officers quickly caught wind of the drugs after talking to people close to Brown Jr. before his body was found.

The case is reportedly now in the hands of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges can be filed against anyone related to the drugs or if things will be kicked back to the police department in order for them to conduct a further investigation.

In a statement provided to People, Ward said Bobby Jr. "was not into drugs."

"Bobby was often easily influenced," Ward said. "This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable."

Their attorney also noted that they have reason to believe he ingested the fentanyl without realizing it, ultimately leading to a lethal overdose.

Following his son's death in November, Brown Sr. told Fox News in a statement via his agent: "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."