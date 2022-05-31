Bobby Brown claims Janet Jackson was the ‘crush’ of his life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bobby Brown had his heart set on someone else before he met Whitney Houston.

The "Can You Stand the Rain" singer, 53, shared in a new documentary that popstar Janet Jackson was the "crush" of his life as he remembered their relationship.

"Janet was the crush of my life," Brown says in the "Biography: Bobby Brown" documentary. "What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh."

Before Brown met Houston backstage of the Soul Music Train Awards in 1989, he was infatuated with Jackson. Brown and Houston married in 1992 before divorcing in 2007. The iconic R & B singer died in 2012.

"We loved each other’s company," he says. "We didn’t have that long of a relationship."

Brown cites the reason their relationship did not work out is because of his background.

"The reason me and Janet broke off was because she couldn’t be with a man like myself," he said. "I’m from the projects. I’m hood. And her father [Joe Jackson] wouldn’t allow her to be with someone like me."

In the documentary, Brown shares that he had a fling with Madonna and admitted to being a "sex addict."

"Did I sleep with Madonna? We didn’t do any sleeping," he shared. "It just happened. I don’t even know how it happened… She probably knows how it happened. But we didn’t do no sleeping."

The new documentary has served as an outlet for Brown to share his story. The R&B singer is reflecting on his decades-long career — and the many triumphs and tragedies that came along with it — in a new tell-all documentary on A&E, which premiered on May 30 titled "Biography: Bobby Brown."

In the televised sit-down, Brown reflects on his tumultuous childhood in Boston, his rise to stardom, a crippling battle with addiction, his ill-fated marriage to America’s sweetheart Houston, the deaths of his two young children and how he managed to find love again.

Brown told Fox News Digital that sobriety has compelled him to address his painful past. He hoped that in speaking out, long-standing rumors that have plagued him will finally be put to rest.

"I have been approached several times by different networks, and it just didn’t really work out," he explained. "And I needed to heal. I had lost two of my kids. When A&E approached me, they shared that they wanted to talk about the real life of Bobby Brown. I figure, why not do it now and get some therapy doing it? Because it was therapeutic. I just felt that right now was a good time."

Brown quit hard drugs while he was incarcerated in 2000, but he continued to struggle with alcohol addiction throughout the years. He last spent time at a treatment facility for alcohol abuse in 2020. Today, a clean Brown said that sobriety — along with prayer — has helped him face the losses and the trauma he’s experienced.

