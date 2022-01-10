Bob Saget's autopsy completed: 'No evidence of drug use or foul play,' authorities say

An autopsy into the shocking death of comedy and television great Bob Saget has been completed.

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release, according to People magazine.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Stephany said. "Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."

BOB SAGET'S DAUGHTER AUBREY SHARES A TEXT FROM HER DAD FROM BEFORE HIS DEATH

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call.

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family said of the comedian who played Danny Tanner in "Full House" and "Fuller House," in a statement.

BOB SAGET SPENT HIS FINAL DAYS PURSUING LOVE FOR STANDUP AT 65: ‘I JUST WANT TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH’

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement concluded.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.