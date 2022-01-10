Bob Saget spoke about COVID bout before death: 'It does not feel good'

In the days before his death, Bob Saget opened up about his battle with coronavirus.

The actor was found dead in his Florida hotel room at the age of 65 on Sunday while on tour performing stand-up.

In a recent interview on the "A Mediocre Time with Tom and Dan" podcast that debuted recently, the "Full House" alum revealed that he had previously fought off COVID-19.

"It is not good, it does not feel good," the actor revealed. "I had it."

He then said he was unaware of what variant of the virus he had, joking that perhaps two variants "were working together."

"I think at one point, omicron was opening for delta," he joked, referring to the two variants currently spreading across America. "But then omicron got so big, delta's opening now for omicron."

The comedian didn't disclose exactly when he faced COVID-19, but a member of the audience of Saget's final stand-up show told People magazine that "he said he had recently gotten COVID, maybe less than a month ago."

They added: "You really couldn't tell."

Josh Levs, a friend of the actor's told the outlet that Saget "said he got COVID during the holidays and members of his family got COVID, but he was feeling better and he was going to rest up before his performance that night in Orlando" when they spoke over text on Jan. 7, just two days before his death.

"He said he was doing better. And he said he was just getting over it and he was going to rest before the show," Levs added. "He did a two-hour show and he definitely had no indication that in any way he was having health difficulties."

While Bob Saget's cause of death is still unclear – and may take 10-12 weeks to determine – Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital that "at this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play."