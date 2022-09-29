Bob Saget’s final movie, ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die,’ to premiere at the 2022 Austin Film Festival

Bob Saget’s final film, "Daniel’s Gotta Die," is scheduled to premiere as part of the 2022 Austin Film Festival lineup.

The comedy centers on a man named Daniel who is trying to reconnect with his family, only to realize his family is trying to kill him to get his inheritance. Saget appears in the project as a character named Lawrence, but it isn’t clear what Lawrence’s role in the movie is.

The film also stars Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin and Iggy Pop.

"Bob’s passing came as a shock to the entire ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die’ team. He was a collaborator through and through, and he really loved this film," director Jeremy LaLonde said. "It’s with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him."

According to the film’s writer, Matthew Dressel, Saget loved the script and quickly took on the role of father figure to everyone from the very first day on set. He also spoke about how hard Saget worked to make sure he was doing justice to the script and portraying the character exactly how Dressel intended him to be portrayed.

"He really brought the character’s heart to the surface of the script and was intent on making sure he always got it just right," Dressel said. "On set, he always had the script pages in hand and spoke with me often about making sure the character was as I intended."

Knowing how much the "Fuller House" star loved the film, Dressel is upset Saget will never be able to watch the film, but he is happy fans will have the opportunity to watch him in one last project and give him their final goodbyes.

"If there’s one person who deserved to see this film, it’s Bob, and I will always be sad he cannot," Dressel said. "He helped us craft a beautiful and heartwarming send-off, and I think people will really appreciate it."

In January 2022, Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida the day after he preformed his standup act in Ponte Vedra Beach. Emergency responders arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead in his room.

An autopsy report released a month later concluded Saget’s cause of death was blunt head trauma to the back of his head, most likely caused by a fall.

"It was a friendship that I'll never have again," Saget’s longtime friend John Stamos recently told Fox News Digital. "It was a friendship that I didn't think I would have either. We were there for each other through happy times, sad times, weddings, divorces, funerals. It's going to be hard to go through the rest of this life without him."

The 29th Austin Film Festival is set to run Oct. 27-Nov. 3.