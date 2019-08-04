Blink 182 postpones El Paso show after massacre; Mark Hoppus reveals he was in hotel on lockdown during shooting

Blink 182 postponed their upcoming show in El Paso, Texas, and bassist Mark Hoppus was on lockdown in his hotel after a gunman opened fire at a local Walmart on Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring another 26.

The band tweeted that their show, scheduled to be held 7 p.m. Sunday at the University of Texas at El Paso's Don Haskins Center, would be rescheduled for another date.

"Please stay tuned for further updates coming soon. Sending our love to the entire community of El Paso."

Mark Hoppus, bassist for Blink 182, live-tweeted that his hotel was on lockdown as the shooting unfolded. He said someone on the hotel's intercom system announced that "there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings."

Hoppus said that his security team "texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to." The singer said he "saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening."

At that point, the hotel intercom system "said there are reports of another shooting across the street at the bassett place mall. i don’t see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it’s just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. so terrible."

One suspect was taken into custody following the massacre on Saturday. The El Paso Police Department said on Saturday there were no other threats "to other locations or venues in the city."

El Paso Mayor told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday morning that the El Paso community is "outstanding" and "generous," and saiud the massacre — one of the deadliest in modern U.S. history — "is just not going to define us."

Hours after the El Paso shooting a gunman fatally shot at least 9 people and hurt 27 others outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. The suspect was fatally shot by responding officers.