Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani remember meeting each other for first time: 'I knew I was home'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are taking a trip down memory lane and recalling the first moments they met each other.

Stefani was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Shelton gave a very emotional speech and shared that the moment he met Stefani, he knew she "wasn’t like any other famous person."

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person I had ever met before," Blake began. "She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't role in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys – which at the time worked like security because at the time no one was going near [her]. It was chaos."

Stefani stood next to the podium and joined the crowd in laughter.

BLAKE SHELTON CELEBRATES WALK OF FAME STAR, SAYS ‘NOTHING’S OFFICIAL TO ME UNLESS GWEN'S A PART OF IT'

In Stefani's speech, the pop singer mentioned her husband of two years and said, "If it wasn't for Irving [Azoff], I wouldn't have met my best friend, my husband – Blake Shelton. I love you so much. You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew I was home, and I am so so proud you are mine – I can't believe it. I love you," she concluded.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani recalls the moment she met her now-husband Blake Shelton

Later in Shelton's speech honoring Stefani, the country music crooner said, "It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job. Now, standing here almost 10 years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life."

Blake noted, "I got to tell you all that's rare in this business."

The "God Gave Me You" singer joked that it was nice to see his wife honored for her "side project," which he described as being "one of the biggest stars in the world."

"In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame," Shelton continued. "From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her – not as much as me though."

COUNTRY SINGER BLAKE SHELTON EMBRACES FAMILY LIFE AFTER STEP BACK FROM HOLLYWOOD

Blake shared that Gwen was "born" with a trait that makes people go, "Wait, who is that? What's her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the hell?"

"That's the thing that God gives you, and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it," Shelton quipped.

His meaningful speech continued with praising Stefani for being "exceptionally good" at songwriting. Shelton noted that in her multi-decade career, one thing has stood out: Gwen has been the songwriter on "99%" of her tracks.

"Gwen has blessed a lot of people's lives with her songwriting talent in more ways than one," he continued. "I know firsthand that it takes a lot of people to make a hit record, but none of this would've happened without Gwen Stefani, the songwriter."

Shelton concluded his speech congratulating his "all-time favorite songwriter" on her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

"You deserve this, and I love you," he said before hugging and kissing his wife on the cheek.

WATCH: Blake Shelton remembers meeting Gwen Stefani for the first time: ‘She wasn’t like any other famous person’

Stefani's three sons, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale, who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, attended their mother's big event on Thursday.

"The Sweet Escape" singer seemed moved by Shelton's speech and wiped away a tear from her eye as he concluded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Stefani recounted her emotions during Shelton's speech and said, "It could've been worse, too, honestly, I was really holding back."

"To hear Blake's words and what he chose to talk about, like we didn't discuss it, I didn't even think about it. I thought he was going to come up there and make a bunch of jokes and roast me," she continued. "It was really beautiful, emotional. I want to go back and read his speech again because I can't remember everything."

WATCH: Gwen Stefani told Fox News Digital she expected Blake Shelton to 'roast' her in Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Stefani told Fox News Digital that the whole day has been "magical" for her.

In May, Shelton was honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Of course, Stefani attended his big day along with former "The Voice" castmates Carson Daly and Adam Levine.

"Well, nothing's official to me unless Gwen is a part of it. Wouldn't have felt right, in fact, I probably would have made sure and searched around and found a day, if she couldn't have been here today, to be sure we did it on a day where she could at least be here and be with me because things just aren't fun unless she's a part of it," he told Fox News Digital after the ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During his speech, Shelton made it clear just how much Stefani means to him, saying, "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen." He added that getting his star "is just the icing on the cake," and she will always be "the greatest thing that's happened along this journey."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021. The couple exchanged vows at a small church that Shelton had built on a property in Oklahoma in June of that year. The couple began seeing each other in 2015 while working as coaches on "The Voice."