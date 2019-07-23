Blake Shelton jokes that Garth Brooks is 'bullying' him over his relationship with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton revealed that fellow country singer Garth Brooks is playfully bullying him over his very public relationship with Gwen Stefani.

Shelton and Stefani began dating in 2015 after becoming close as coaches on NBC’s “The Voice.” The couple has since dodged questions about if and when they’re planning to get engaged.

Shelton joined Brooks at a stop on the country legend's Stadium Tour, which runs from March through August of 2019. They took the live stage to debut their recently released collaboration “Dive Bar.” After the show, Shelton shared Brooks’ prank with the public.

“I got a text from my man here earlier that said, 'Hey, man, we got your dressing room set up for you,'" Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. "And he sent me a picture and it was a paper that said 'Mr. Stefani' on it."

Shelton went on to claim that Brooks has been “bullying” him, lamenting that there’s nothing he can do about it given the country singer’s status.

“Garth is kind of off-limits,” he explained. “You can’t mess with him because he’s like the godfather of country music.”

Brooks, meanwhile, playfully denied bullying Shelton saying: “You ever think this big of a boy has been bullied, ever?” he joked.

Although Shelton claims Brooks won’t let up, the outlet notes that their barbs are all in good fun and nothing the country star, who has an ongoing war of words with fellow “The Voice” coach Adam Levine, can’t handle.

Despite Brooks hinting that it’s time for the 43-year-old to pop the question to Stefani, Shelton previously said that he’s in no rush to get married again.

"You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better," Shelton shared. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines.”