Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks team up for new song called 'Dive Bar,' to record it live in concert

Attention, country music fans: Garth Brooks is teaming up with fellow singer and Oklahoman Blake Shelton for a new song.

The song — “Dive Bar” — is from Brooks’ new album called “Fun,” per Entertainment Tonight (ET).

"Blake and I are getting ready to release a duet in the summer. He was fun. He came to the studio and just did a good old summertime anthem,” Brooks told the outlet. “It's called 'Dive Bar' and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it's going to be fun."

What’s more, fans attending Brooks’ show in Boise, Idaho, on Friday are in for a treat: He and Shelton are slated to perform the duet at Albertsons Stadium, Brooks also told ET, adding the song will be recorded live in concert.

"That Friday show, Blake is actually opening. So, he's going to fly in for that moment," Brooks said. "So, anybody coming to the Friday show, all I can say is get ready because we're going to make history."

Before officially breaking the news, Brooks teased the new song on Twitter.

"Just when I thought I'd seen it all...Then 2019 came along. Holy Moly," Shelton tweeted in response.

“Dive Bar” is expected to hit country radio later this month, on June 18, according to ET.