Blake Shelton in no rush to marry Gwen Stefani, 'can't imagine' working on 'The Voice' without Adam Levine

Blake Shelton knows that his relationship with Gwen Stefani has to progress, but says he’s in no hurry to change up what they have together.

The country singer and “The Voice” coach started dating the No Doubt singer in 2015 following their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, prompting many to wonder if they’re planning to tie-the-knot.

“First of all, the rumors stuff, I’m not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It’s funny. I’ve learned over the years just to take that for what it is,” Shelton told ET Online.

"If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that's a good problem to have," he continued. "You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better."

As for where the 43-year-old singer is at with his relationship, he says he and Stefani get stronger every day.

“Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere, but I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” Shelton shared.

The couple is about to be on public display even more in Season 17 of “The Voice.” Stefani is returning to be a coach for the first time since 2017 to compete against Shelton to find the best singer. However, Season 17 will be memorable because it will be the first time the show has gone on without coach Adam Levine.

The NBC show's host, Carson Daly, made the announcement that Levine will not be a part of the new season, making Shelton the only coach to be on every season of the show.

"After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave ‘The Voice.’ Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years … He’ll always be a cherished member of the ‘Voice’ family and, of course, we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said at the time (via the Post).

"I can't imagine, honestly, what the show is gonna feel like at first without Adam there," Shelton shared with ET Online. "I mean, we're about to start filming the 17th season of the show, and Adam has been my frenemy from day one, you know, down there on the end."

He continued: “I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move. For a guy like Adam, who is just -- he's the most ADD person I think I've met -- for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing. But I know he's happy with his decision. Doesn't mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen [Stefani] back.”