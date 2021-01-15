Blake Shelton defends ‘Minimum Wage’ song after backlash: 'They want to pick a fight'

Blake Shelton defended his recent song "Minimum Wage" after receiving backlash for some of its lyrics.

Some people online called the song "tone deaf" since Shelton sings about living on minimum wage when he's been far from that for years.

"I just feel like these days, there are people out there who don’t want to know the truth," the country star, 44, told CMT. "They just want to hear what they want to hear, and they want to pick a fight."

"No matter what your intention is, no matter what the truth is, they want it to be something that they can be upset about so that they can get on social media and try to grab a headline," he added.

BLAKE SHELTON CATCHES BACKLASH FOR DEBUTING 'TONE DEAF' NEW SONG 'MINIMUM WAGE' AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The "Voice" coach called "Minimum Wage" a "love song" and described how its supposed to speak to when times are tough "as long as you have love and you’re happy — at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for."

He said love is "all that matters" and "if that’s offensive to you, then we’ll just have to agree to disagree."

Instead, Shelton chalked up the criticism to "just four or five people that probably don’t know anything about country music."

Shelton performed the song during NBC’s New Year’s Eve televised event. "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," he sang.

RONNIE DUNN DEFENDS BLAKE SHELTON AMID BACKLASH OVER NEW SONG 'MINIMUM WAGE'

"The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about ‘love on minimum wage’ at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience," one user wrote.

"I love his music but the timing for Minimum Wage isn't great. With so many people out of work and struggling the song feels a little tone deaf. I'd like to hear songs that are more personal. Wish he wrote more of his own stuff because he's an incredible song writer," another said.

Someone else agreed, writing: "Does anyone else find Blake Shelton’s 'Minimum Wage' song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country’s current state?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shelton said that his fiancee, Gwen Stefani, helped get her brother, Todd, to direct his video.

The artist’s new song has to do with his love for the 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" singer and contains a lyric in the chorus that upset many people who saw the broadcast.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.