Black Keys reveal new album art inspired by Tennessee death row inmate who said 'let's rock'

The first person to die in the electric chair since 2007 in Tennessee has become the inspiration for a popular band's new album cover art.

The Black Keys announced a new album to be released June 28 with the last words of the convicted killer, and the cover art is an electric chair.

Edmund Zagorski, who opted for the electric chair instead of lethal injection, was asked if he had any last words before dying last November and he responded, “Let’s rock."

The 63-year-old alternated between grimacing and smiling as a metal helmet and salted wet sponge was placed on his head, and then a black shroud over his face. He was pinned in the chair and his feet were strapped in.

Reporters who witnessed the execution said, "his fist clenched when the voltage flowed and he did not move once the electricity stopped."

Zagorski, who was convicted of the April 1983 killings of two men during a drug deal by slitting their throats, called the electric chair the lesser of the two evils in the state.

Dan Auerbach, one of the Black Keys founders, told Rolling Stone the reason for the macabre inspiration.

“Nothing makes you think more about life than death,” Auerbach said, laughing.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.