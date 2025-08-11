Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Marriages

Billy Joel’s ex-wife defends singer against ‘homewrecker’ claims, says first marriage was already 'wrecked'

Elizabeth Weber defends the Piano Man following documentary revelations

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
close
Billy Joel's friend and collaborator hopes to see him perform again after brain disorder diagnosis Video

Billy Joel's friend and collaborator hopes to see him perform again after brain disorder diagnosis

Steve Cohen, who is executive producing the new documentary "Billy Joel: And So it Goes," said that his fingers are crossed that the 76-year-old will perform again after his brain disorder diagnosis. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Billy Joel’s ex-wife doesn’t believe the singer was responsible for the breakdown of her first marriage to his best friend and bandmate.

"I never thought of Bill as the homewrecker," Elizabeth Weber recently told Us Weekly, adding that she had to "tread carefully" because "Jon [Small] and I didn’t have a great romance."

BILLY JOEL'S FIRST WIFE WALKED OUT ON HIM IN HOSPITAL BED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH THAT NEARLY KILLED HIM

A young Billy Joel in a tux standing next to Elizabeth Weber wearing a sparkling spaghetti strap black dress.

Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber are seen here at a music and performing arts lodge in 1979. They were married from 1973 to 1982. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

In a new documentary, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," the Piano Man detailed the anguish he went through when he told his friend he was in love with his wife. 

Joel first met Weber in the ‘60s while she was married to Small, People magazine reported. Their affair broke up the band Attila, which impacted Joel’s mental health. In the documentary, he described spiraling into a deep depression, which resulted in two suicide attempts.

A photo of Billy Joel playing piano

The singer/songwriter is the subject of a new documentary, "Billy Joel: And so it Goes." (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"I was just in love with a woman, and I got punched in the nose, which I deserved," the 76-year-old recalled in the documentary. "I felt very, very guilty about it. They had a child, you know? I felt like a homewrecker." 

But "the home was wrecked," Weber clarified.

Elizabeth Weber wearing a low cut black suit dress with gold chains.

Elizabeth Weber at the "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" world premiere at the Tribeca Festival opening night held at Beacon Theatre on June 04, 2025, in New York City. (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

"We didn’t have a deep connection, Jon and I," she told Us Weekly. "Almost in a way, my life began again when my son was born. Sean just lit up every room. He was an adorable, precocious child. So I really never thought of Bill as a homewrecker because there wasn’t much home to wreck."

After some time apart, Joel and Weber reconnected and eventually married in 1973. They divorced in 1982. 

Joel went on to marry Christie Brinkley in 1985. They welcomed a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, that same year before calling it quits in 1994. He was married to cookbook author Katie Lee from 2004 to 2009 and said "I do" once more to former executive Alexis Roderick. They share two children, Della Rose Joel and Remy Anne Joel.

WATCH: BILLY JOEL'S FRIEND AND COLLABORATOR HOPES TO SEE HIM PERFORM AGAIN AFTER BRAIN DIAGNOSIS

Billy Joel's friend and collaborator hopes to see him perform again after brain disorder diagnosis Video

Weber also opened up to Us Weekly about where she stands with Joel today.

"If I wanna talk to him or if I have something to say, I am able to contact him whenever I want to," she said. "But he has a wife, and he has children and, right now, he’s struggling with something that’s… that’s a big thing. So [our relationship] is as close as it needs to be for two people who decided to divorce 40 years ago."

Earlier this year, Joel was diagnosed with a brain condition that forced him to cancel all of his scheduled concerts. 

Billy Joel playing piano on stage

Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The five-time Grammy winner was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), which occurs when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) builds up inside or around the brain. It has led to problems with hearing, vision and balance for the musician. 

In the documentary, Weber admitted that she and Small "were not a good fit."

"We were very young, and we didn’t really know much of anything," she said. "And I got more and more dissatisfied with the life I was living, and then things got complicated."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Billy Joel in a red shirt and a black blazer with a matching tie next to Elizabeth Weber smiling in a sea green sheer blouse.

Billy Joel and his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, circa 1981 in New York City. They called it quits a year later. (Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images)

That’s when she and Joel began spending more and more time together. 

"When you just find someone you’re comfortable with … and can finish your sentences and know what you’re thinking without saying anything, sometimes it’s a low build," she said. 

Looking back at his marriage, Small said Weber was important to him, "but I think I was not the guy she hoped I would be."

A black and white photo of Billy Joel and Elizabeth Weber smiling at each other inside a home.

Billy Joel and his then-wife Elizabeth Weber are seen here at their home in Cove Neck, New York. (Dick Kraus/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Still, Small didn't suspect that his marriage would unravel so suddenly.

"I kept seeing that Billy was not the same guy. Something was the matter, and Billy one day came up to me, became a little honest and said to me, ‘I’m in love with your wife.’ So, it was a very devastating thing for me because these were basically my two best friends.

"He’s crying, and he’s telling me he feels so bad, and he didn’t know what to do about it. How does he break his best friend’s heart? But he said she was so powerful to him that it was worth it to him to lose our friendship for it."

Joel said "that was the end of my relationship with Jon for a while." When Weber later left, he began drinking and attempted suicide twice.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Billy Joel sits in front of a piano

Billy Joel admitted he fell into a deep depression. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

"I figured that’s it. I don’t want to live anymore," Joel said. "I was just in a lot of pain. It was like why hang out? Tomorrow’s going to be just like today, and today sucks. So, I just thought I’d end it all."

After his second suicide attempt, Small was the one who took Joel to the hospital.

"Even though our friendship had blown up, Jon saved my life," Joel said. 

A close-up of a young Billy Joel and Jon Small posing for a portrait together.

Singer Billy Joel and drummer Jon Small of the rock band Attila pose for a portrait in 1970. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Small said even though Joel never said anything to him about it, "The practical answer I could give why Billy took it so hard was because he loved me that much and that it killed him to hurt me that much."

He eventually forgave Joel.

"I finally got over it where it was like, ‘OK.’ He thought it was over for him, but, to me, he didn’t even start living yet."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.