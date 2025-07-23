Billy Joel surprises NYC pedicab driver playing his iconic Manhattan anthem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billy Joel left a New York City pedicab driver shocked after the singer stopped on the street.

The pedicab driver, who had two female passengers at the time, was playing Joel's "New York State of Mind." Joel began recording a video as he drove past and stopped to say hello.

Not realizing it was Joel, the pedicab driver told him: "Next time."

Once he realized it was Joel, the driver said: "Oh, Nice. You see, we are playing you, man."

The driver asked for a photo as Joel flipped the camera to show him inside the vehicle.

"We’re in a New York State of Mind…always," Joel captioned the post.

Another video of the moment, shared by a fan on social media, showed the pedicab driver snapping a photo of his two riders while Joel remained inside his vehicle.

In May, Joel revealed he had been diagnosed with a brain disorder. The musician was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The brain condition can affect vision, hearing and balance.

"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay," Joel recently told People magazine. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it."

Joel claimed while the diagnosis was "disturbing," he is doing fine.

"It was scary, but I’m okay," he said. "I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything."

Joel's life and career were showcased in the upcoming HBO documentary, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes." The "Piano Man" singer explained why he's "resisted" sharing his intimate life story.

"I’ve resisted this kind of thing for so long," he told People magazine. "I’m sick of talking about myself. Some of the stupid stuff I did, that’s painful to talk about. [But] they asked me for some thematic guidance. I said, ‘Just tell the truth.’"

The 76-year-old musician said he finds talking about himself to be "almost embarrassing."

"My goal was to get it over with," Joel explained about his work on the film. "When I do interviews, people just ask you about yourself and you get a little self-conscious about it eventually. It’s almost embarrassing. When you’re talking about your personal life detached from the material… I suppose there’s a little bit of wariness involved."

