Billy Joel surprises NYC pedicab driver playing his iconic Manhattan anthem

'Piano Man' singer Billy Joel captured an amusing NYC moment when a pedicab driver didn't recognize him during chance encounter

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Billy Joel's friend and collaborator hopes to see him perform again after brain diagnosis Video

Billy Joel's friend and collaborator hopes to see him perform again after brain diagnosis

Steve Cohen, who is executive producing the new documentary "Billy Joel: And So it Goes," said that his fingers are crossed that the 76-year-old will perform again after his brain disorder diagnosis. 

Billy Joel left a New York City pedicab driver shocked after the singer stopped on the street.

The pedicab driver, who had two female passengers at the time, was playing Joel's "New York State of Mind." Joel began recording a video as he drove past and stopped to say hello.

Not realizing it was Joel, the pedicab driver told him: "Next time."

Billy Joel surprising a pedicab driver

Billy Joel stopped to say hello to a pedicab driver playing his music. (Instagram: Billy Joel)

Once he realized it was Joel, the driver said: "Oh, Nice. You see, we are playing you, man."

The driver asked for a photo as Joel flipped the camera to show him inside the vehicle.

"We’re in a New York State of Mind…always," Joel captioned the post.

Another video of the moment, shared by a fan on social media, showed the pedicab driver snapping a photo of his two riders while Joel remained inside his vehicle.

Close up of Billy Joel sitting behind piano

Billy Joel announced he had been diagnosed with a brain disorder in May. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In May, Joel revealed he had been diagnosed with a brain disorder. The musician was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The brain condition can affect vision, hearing and balance.

"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay," Joel recently told People magazine. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it."

Joel claimed while the diagnosis was "disturbing," he is doing fine.

"It was scary, but I’m okay," he said. "I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything."

Billy Joel sits in front of a piano

Billy Joel rose to fame with the release of his album, "The Stranger." (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Billy Joel plays the piano at home in LA

Billy Joel admits getting his brain disorder diagnosis "was scary, but I’m okay." (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Joel's life and career were showcased in the upcoming HBO documentary, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes." The "Piano Man" singer explained why he's "resisted" sharing his intimate life story.

"I’ve resisted this kind of thing for so long," he told People magazine. "I’m sick of talking about myself. Some of the stupid stuff I did, that’s painful to talk about. [But] they asked me for some thematic guidance. I said, ‘Just tell the truth.’"

The 76-year-old musician said he finds talking about himself to be "almost embarrassing."

"My goal was to get it over with," Joel explained about his work on the film. "When I do interviews, people just ask you about yourself and you get a little self-conscious about it eventually. It’s almost embarrassing. When you’re talking about your personal life detached from the material… I suppose there’s a little bit of wariness involved."

