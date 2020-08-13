Bill Maher responds to Donald Trump's critical tweet about his TV show, appearance: ‘Really?’

Bill Maher fired back at President Donald Trump after a tweet in which he lambasted the comedian and his HBO show, “Real Time.”

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to reveal that he watched a recent episode of Maher’s show in which he criticized the president for not attending several prominent figures' funerals such as Sen. John McCain, former first lady Barbara Bush and Rep. John Lewis.

“Watched @billmaher last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!” Trump tweeted.

Later in the day, Maher responded with a curt tweet chastising the POTUS for spending his time watching his show.

“Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time?” the 64-year-old comedian wrote.

Trump was presumably criticizing a bit from Maher’s show in which he held a fake eulogy for Trump in an effort to give him an idea of what people would have to say about his legacy compared to people like Lewis.

“The only bipartisan agreement we seem to have these days is that neither party wants Donald Trump at their funerals,” Maher said while setting up the bit. “What kind of spectacular prick do you have to be that everyone’s last request is ‘make sure that a--hole isn’t at my funeral?’”

Maher proceeded to remind the Secret Service that he hopes Trump lives a long and healthy life and would condemn anyone who wishes physical harm on the president before reading the mock eulogy.

Maher’s scathing mock eulogy scolded Trump as a selfish, unliked “criminal” who will die without many friends.

This isn’t the first time that the duo have exchanged barbs on social media. Around this time last year, Trump tweeted that he saw an episode of Maher’s show “by accident” and rebuked him for “so many lies.”

“I’m curious, how do you see a TV show ‘by accident?'” Maher wrote at the time.