Bill Maher joked about Bill Clinton joining Jeffrey Epstein on ‘sex island’ back in 2015

HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher made a crude joke in 2015 implying that former President Bill Clinton knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex crimes and would email about joining him on “sex island.”

At the height of Hillary Clinton’s infamous email scandal, Maher's account tweeted that he would prefer to see Bill’s emails instead.

“Hillary's emails? I want to see Bill's: Hey, Epstein, gas up the plane, let's go to Sex Island! I want to be balls deep in Russian w---e soon!” a tweet from Maher’s verified Twitter account stated in March 2015.

Epstein, the 66-year-old hedge fund manager, was arrested on Saturday after years of rumors regarding allegations that he sexually abused minors. In 2008, Epstein was required to register as a sex offender, but he’s since been hit a slew of new charges and allegedly operated a sex ring at his mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., a residence in New York City, and his private island estate on the 72-acre Virgin Islands home dubbed by some “Orgy Island.”

Maher was presumably referring to the island in a four-year-old tweet resurfaced this week as the news unfolded.

An indictment alleging sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy was unsealed Monday morning against Epstein, the wealthy and politically connected financier who pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance in a New York City federal court.

Prosecutors alleged that Epstein preyed on "dozens" of victims as young as 14.

Epstein is longtime pals with Clinton and court documents obtained by Fox News in 2016 showed that Clinton took at least 26 trips flying aboard Epstein's private jet, known as the "Lolita Express," and apparently ditched his Secret Service detail on some of the excursions.

Clinton, meanwhile, said in a statement that he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes,” insisting that he took “a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” in 2002 and 2003 – while his Secret Service detail traveled with him at all times – and that he had only brief meetings with Epstein.

However, investigative journalist Conchita Sarnoff, who first broke the Epstein story back in 2010, insists that Clinton isn’t telling the truth and that he was a guest on Epstein’s planes many more times over a longer period.

“Rumors have swirled for years about Epstein and Clinton, who obviously has his own history of sexual scandals,” Fox News’ Howard Kurtz recently wrote. “There’s no evidence that Clinton knew of the underage girls.”

When reached for comment, HBO referred Fox News to Maher’s personal rep who did not immediately respond.

