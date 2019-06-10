Bill Maher calls political correctness 'cancer on progressivism,' says he doesn't trust media

"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted political correctness as a "cancer on progressivism" and slammed the media during his Monday night appearance on CNN.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential race, which Maher predicted will be the "dirtiest" ever, he expressed that he didn't "have a lot of faith" in the media's role in covering the election.

"We don't live in the era of news division as loss-leaders like we used to," Maher explained. "The news division didn't use to have to make a profit. Then, that changed, and then you have to report to the board like everybody else and show your earnings, and in that atmosphere, they're going to be looking for eyeballs. That's going to be the most important thing, it's getting people to click, getting people to watch."

The HBO star insisted that the media "overcovered" the Clinton email scandal, which he said "had an effect" on the 2016 election.

"I don't trust the media. If that's the question, that's my answer," Maher told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

The conversation then pivoted to his criticisms of Democrats and the attacks he's received in return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I go after them because they need going after. They need some tough love and I'm not going to stop," the "Real Time" host said.

"I think a lot of this far-left political correctness is a cancer on progressivism. I think when you talk to Trump supporters, they're not blind to his myriad flaws, but one thing they always say is, 'he's not politically correct.' I don't think you can overestimate how much people have been choking on political correctness and hate it."