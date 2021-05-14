Bill Gates spends 'quality time' with daughter Jennifer ahead of first divorce hearing with wife Melinda

Bill Gates spent some "quality time" with his daughter Jennifer just ahead of his first divorce hearing with his wife Melinda.

The billionaire was spotted in casual attire at home with Jennifer, 25, in an Instagram Story posted to her account on Thursday.

"Nothing better than quality time with family members," Jennifer captioned a photo alongside Bill, who was dressed in a blue polo and khaki shorts and sneakers. The father-daughter duo appeared to be hanging out at home and an adorable pup is seen just in front of them in the pic.

Bill was smiling wide with his daughter, who has been actively posted about her upcoming marriage to fiance Nayal Nassar, an Egyptian equestrian jumper.

BILL AND MELINDA GATES’ FIRST DIVORCE HEARING SET FOR MAY 14

Bill and Melinda shocked the world earlier this month when they announced that they are getting a divorce after being together for more than 27 years.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announced in a joint statement on May 3. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

A source recently told People that Bill and Melinda’s split was the result of " a combo of things " that ultimately led them to the decision to go their separate ways after being separated in private for a while.

Several reports revealed that it was Melinda who pulled the trigger on the divorce from the Microsoft co-founder and in her official court filing, indicated that the two had already set a separation agreement in place.

The couple has an estimated $130 billion in assets. The first divorce hearing in their case is scheduled to take place early Friday at a court in Washington.

In addition to Jennifer, the pair also share adult children Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. The Gateses were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.