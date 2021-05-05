WaPo panned for asking if Bill and Melinda Gates can’t save marriage, 'what hope is there for the rest of us?'

The Washington Post raised eyebrows on Tuesday over a report decrying the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Washington Post reporter Lisa Bonos posed a question in her headline, which read, "If Bill and Melinda Gates can’t make a marriage work, what hope is there for the rest of us?"

"Just imagine how many hours of couples therapy you can afford when you’re among the world's richest people. Or the shared sense of purpose you could forge while raising three children and running a $50 billion charitable foundation with your spouse. Then imagine that it’s not enough to keep you together," Bonos began her piece. "Yes, money is one of the main things couples fight about. But having so much of it that you can give billions away doesn’t eliminate the questions that every couple faces: Do we still want similar things in life? Can we still create that life together? Or would it be better if we forged ahead on our own?"

"This is one of the reasons we regular folks are fascinated when billionaires split. It’s comforting to know that relationships are difficult no matter who we are," the Post reporter wrote.

The report goes on to delve into the history of the Gates marriage and how the coronavirus pandemic could have played a role in their weakened relationship.

However, the headline asking "what hope is there for the rest of us?" following the Gates' announcement was panned on social media.

"I... don’t understand the question," Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs asked.

"This framing is utterly idiotic," journalist Soledad O'Brien wrote.

"New leader in the stupid headline of the day contest..." Columbus Dispatch senior editor Darrel Rowland declared.

"If billions and billions and billions and billions and billions and billions and billions and billions and billions and billions of dollars can't buy lasting love and companionship, does that mean the rest of us have to do the work to build that kind of relationship ON OUR OWN???" Variety entertainment writer Adam Vary exclaimed.

"Imagine writing garbage like this being your job. How would you live with yourself?" radio host Derek Hunter wondered.