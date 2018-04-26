Bill Cosby guilty verdict sparks reactions from celebrities

Bill Cosby, the comedian once warmly referred to as "America's Dad" for his role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," was found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday after less than two days of deliberations — and celebrities were quick to respond to the news.

Some praised the jurors for finding the now 80-year-old guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault in a retrial. Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, 45, in his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

"Wishing Bill Cosby a long life!" "The West Wing" star Joshua Malina tweeted in response to the news.

"BYE BILL," comedian Kathy Griffin posted.

Others said they hoped the verdict would bring peace to Constand and other alleged sexual assault victims.

"Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today," actress Elizabeth Banks wrote.

"In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace," "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi echoed.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine on each of the three counts.

Read on for a look at more celebrity reactions to the verdict.