Bill Cosby eyeing return to comedy after prison release, spokesman says: 'He wants to return to the stage'

Bill Cosby is hoping to get back into the comedy industry after he was released from prison on Wednesday after serving two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.

The 83-year-old "Cosby Show" actor, once known as "America's Dad," spent his first night out of prison doing "comedy routines," his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt exclusively revealed to Fox News.

Wyatt also told Fox News Cosby is hoping to revitalize his stand-up career.

"He wants to get back on stage sooner or later," Wyatt said.

Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Cosby's sex assault conviction on Wednesday to the surprise of many. He was then released from SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., outside Philadelphia, just before 2:30 p.m, state corrections officials told Fox News.

Wyatt also claimed to Inside Edition that "a number of promoters" and comedy club owners have reached out to his team already.

"People want to see him," Wyatt claimed.

In his first hours of freedom, Cosby indulged in pizza from a downtown Philadelphia restaurant. He also stayed up until the wee hours of the morning sharing laughs, Wyatt said.

"He was just telling jokes and having fun, enjoying life," the spokesman said.

The overturn of Cosby's conviction resulted in swift backlash from his accusers and celebrities around the world. However, Wyatt tells Fox News Cosby and his team are not "even paying attention to that. That's not even on our radar screen."

Hollywood’s biggest supporters of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements – among other celebs – immediately took to social media to share their reactions to the verdict.

Actress Amber Tamblyn, a founding member of Time’s Up wrote : "I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision … I don’t want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men’s lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today’s news that Cosby’s conviction is being overturned is proof we haven’t gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change."

Meanwhile, widely outspoken #MeToo and Time’s Up supporter Rose McGowan said: "I stand with all of Bill Cosby’s accusers on this dark day." McGowan declined to comment further when reached by Fox News at the time as she felt the day was about Cosby's accusers speaking out.

"Certainly the optics of this are terrible. But the message has to be very clear and simple — that this was a mistake by prosecutors, a very unusual one and a technicality that is unlikely to happen again," said #MeToo attorney, Lisa Banks, in an interview.

"Today’s devastating decision to overturn the conviction of a man who caused so much harm, pain, and emotional trauma to so many women is a travesty and an injustice. It reminds us again of the struggle that the survivors of his predatory behavior and actions have endured to make their voice’s heard. The semblance of justice these women had in knowing Cosby was convicted has been completely erased with his release today," Time’s Up foundation CEO and president Tina Tchen also said in a statement.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

