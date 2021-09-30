Bill Cosby trial date set in civil lawsuit over alleged 1974 Playboy Mansion sexual assault

Bill Cosby will appear in court to answer a civil lawsuit over claims he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, a rep for the performer told Fox News on Thursday.

The trial date has been set for April 18, 2022, and the actor plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination for all but just a few questions pertaining to his name, age and address of residence, according to his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt.

Wyatt said Cosby’s legal team has "made clear to Judge Craig Karlan and the opposing counsel" that their client would not be answering any questions regarding the alleged incident involving Judy Huth.

Huth claimed in a 2014 lawsuit that she met the then-37-year-old Cosby in 1974 when he welcomed her and a friend – who was 16 – on a film set. He then allegedly met with Huth a few days later and gave her alcohol before inviting her to a shindig at what she believed was the Playboy Mansion.

Wyatt said he and Cosby’s legal team are preparing for Cosby to sit for a second deposition in New York City sometime in the next three months.

According to Wyatt, Cosby is "vigorously willing to fight for his innocence with dignity and class, which represents the truth and facts."

Additionally, Cosby "vehemently proclaims his innocence and denies all allegations waged against him by Ms. Huth and [Huth's high-powered attorney Gloria Allred]," Wyatt said.

Allred is representing 33 women who accused Cosby of misconduct. She previously announced her intent to proceed with a new civil trial against the actor involving the alleged abuse of Huth.

A status hearing in the matter was held in Los Angeles Superior Court last month and was attended by Cosby’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean and Allred. Cosby was not present at the time.

Cosby served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia after being convicted of aggravated indecent assault in a separate case.

He was released on June 30 after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which found District Attorney Kevin Steele, the prosecutor who brought the case against Cosby, violated an agreement to not charge him. It was a deal that previous District Attorney Bruce Castor had made in 2005, though it apparently was never put in writing.

Allred did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.