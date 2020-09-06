‘Biggest Loser’ trainer Erica Lugo to undergo loose skin surgery

Fitness trainer and TV personality Erica Lugo has made the decision to go under the knife to remove loose skin.

The 33-year-old aided contestants in the reboot of “The Biggest Loser,” inspiring them with her 160-pound weight loss, and on Friday she made a “transparency post” on her Instagram where she shared her reasoning for the cosmetic procedure.

'BIGGEST LOSER' HOST BOB HARPER SHARES THE ONE WORKOUT HE'S EAGER TO TRY DURING QUARANTINE

“Loose skin has been apart of my journey for 5 years. I’ve always been okay with it. It’s been my battle scar, but the more I begin to build muscle and get leaner I get the more loose skin builds up,” Lugo wrote alongside two photos that show loose skin around her abdomen. “No amount of exercise or nutrition will help the loose skin pockets on my hips and stomach.”

“I’ve made the decision to get it removed. It wasn’t an easy decision. It’s been something I’ve researched for years,” she continued in her lengthy explanation post.

MAN SHED NEARLY 300 POUNDS, CREDITS MASSIVE WEIGHT LOSS WITH HELPING HIM BEAT CORONAVIRUS, FIND LOVE

Lugo is scheduled to undergo her skin removal surgery on Sept. 22 with Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, an accredited plastic surgery network that has locations throughout the West Coast.

Additionally, Lugo wrote, “I’ll be tracking every second of this journey.”

JILLIAN MICHAELS POSTS THROWBACK PHOTO OF HERSELF AT 175 LBS. TO INSPIRE OTHERS

Last year, Lugo shared with her followers that she was diagnosed with stage 2 papillary thyroid cancer. She has been vocal about her experience to spread awareness among women.

In January 2019, she had thyroid and lymph node removal surgery. She also underwent radiation treatment.

Despite doctor’s warnings that she may gain weight after the procedure, Lugo has stayed on track with her fitness journey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At her heaviest, Lugo was around 322 pounds after the birth of her son. She lost nearly half her body weight and gained muscle throughout the process.

With Lugo’s height taken into account, 5 feet 11 inches tall, she is within a “normal weight range,” according to the CDC’s Adult BMI Calculator.