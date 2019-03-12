'Big Bang Theory' stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki react to series finale date announcement

The stars of “The Big Bang Theory” are getting emotional about the show’s end now that CBS has officially revealed the date of the one-hour series finale.

After 12 seasons as one of TV’s No. 1 comedies, the intrepid gang of nerds and the women that love them will make their final bow in a one-hour special to wrap up the whole series. In the wake of the announcement, some of the cast took to social media to share their thoughts on what promises to be a bittersweet goodbye.

'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR KALEY CUOCO SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES IMAGES FROM NEW HARLEY QUINN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco set the tone best on her Instagram Story by posting a poster of the final air date, May 16, along with the caption: “I’m not crying, you’re crying!”

The star hasn’t been shy about posting lead-ups to the show’s end on her social media, most recently she offered fans a look at the cast and crew’s annual flash mob as well as other behind-the-scenes looks from the final season.

Meanwhile, her co-star, Johnny Galecki, shared his thoughts on the final airdate for “the Big Bang Theory” being set at CBS on Instagram as well.

‘BIG BANG THEORY’ STAR KUNAL NAYYAR SAYS HE GOING TO MISS PLAYING CHARACTER ON SHOW

“273 episodes filmed. 26 days left on the Big Bang stage. 6 episodes to be filmed. 66 days until the 1 hour finale airs. All VERY surreal. Much ❤️ to all the fans,” he wrote.

Series creator Chuck Lorre previously told Deadline that he had plans for the finale, but that the mood on set was being affected by the incoming end.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And we have a general idea of what we are aiming for with May and the finale,” he said. “These days there’s a lot of melancholy in the background at all times. It’s been a 12-year project that has been really just a joy. It’s going to be very, very sad to let it go.”