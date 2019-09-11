Kaley Cuoco lists Los Angeles home, once owned by Khloe Kardashian, for $4.9 million

It was a busy summer for Kaley Cuoco, who bid farewell to “The Big Bang Theory” after 12 seasons, celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Karl Cook, and put her swanky Los Angeles home on the market, all while reportedly building an “equestrian estate” with her hubby near Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Cuoco recently slashed the asking price of the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, Mediterranean-inspired mansion in L.A.’s Tarzana neighborhood to $4.9 million after initially asking $6.9 million for the property in May, People reports.

The villa-style home, which is "guard-gated" in a “unique, prestigious” location, measures nearly 8,000 square feet and sits on 0.75 acres, according to a listing page and TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Fancy features include a grand two-story foyer, a sweeping staircase, a “top shelf” suite of appliances in the kitchen, home theater, a “tech-bar” room and fireplaces throughout, plus a master bedroom with three custom walk-in closets, a swanky bathroom and French doors that open onto a terrace.

Cuoco’s old digs are situated on “expansive resort-like grounds” that boast a “sparkling pool, cascading water feature, fire pit, spa, [and] outdoor kitchen and bar” with plenty of room for entertaining on a large patio, plus a spacious “car court” out front.

The actress spent $1 million on upgrades through the home, according to the listing.

In a twist of Hollywood fate, the “Big Bang” star first bought the home Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom in 2014, The Sacramento Bee reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Cuoco scooped up the mansion for almost $5.5 million. Now, Cuoco is selling the gorgeous property — at a slight loss — with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams, Encino-Sherman Oaks.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art — I wanted it all!” the actress once said of her experience buying the Tarzana home, People reports.

The 33-year-old further defined the space as her own with plenty of touches that paid homage to her love of horses and riding, like Hermes print wallpaper and equestrian memorabilia throughout.

“All the horse touches in the house make it feel like home,” Cuoco told the outlet.

Now, Cuoco and Cook, both competitive-level horseback riders, are moving to their new “equestrian estate” that they are currently building near Thousand Oaks, Top Ten Real Estate Deals reports.