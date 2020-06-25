Beyoncé fans slam Britney Spears for calling herself ‘Queen B’: ‘You could never!’

Beyoncé fans, known as the beyhive, swarmed to Britney Spears’ Instagram after she posted a picture calling herself “Queen B.”

Spears, 38, posted an illustration on Wednesday of a bee that had a crown above it. “To all my fans who call me Queen 👑 B,” she captioned the image.

The “Stronger” singer added, “I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!”

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari dubbed her as the “Queen of B’s” in the comments section.

Beyoncé, 38, fans, however, were outraged as “Queen B” is a popularly used nickname for the “Formation” singer.

“Beyoncé is the only Queen B,” one member of the beyhive commented. Another said, “You could never! Beyoncé the only queen B we acknowledge.”

Other fans suggested Spears find a different nickname. “Omg. The only one Queen B is the one and only Beyoncé. The hive was stan for Beyoncé for the very first time cuz she s the only one Queen B! This aint right,” a fan said. “Sorry Britney, but u cant take that name for u. Find another alphabet girl.”

“Girl byeeeeeeeee. You tried it. The only Queen B is Beyoncé hunny [sic]. Stay in your lane my dear,” another person added.

Many Spears fans slammed Beyoncé fans for their attack on the “Toxic” singer. “You Beyonce fans are so defensive. You go call her Queen B and let Britney fans call her Queen B too,” one fan said.

Another fan of Spears said, “All the unrest and crapola in the world, and this is what people want to get their undies in a bunch about? Seriously? And let's be honest, when isn't the beyhive upset about something? Lol.”

Both Spears and Beyonce have gone by the nickname Queen B over the years. “Britney has been called Queen B by HER FANS (just like she said) since around 2009 when she started ‘Circus’ Tour ( B of Britney was used a lot on merch and elements of that show),” a fan said in defense of Spears.

They added: “At that time Beyonce wasn’t know [sic] as Queen B, now of course everybody knows people call her that way, but some Britney fans still call her Queen B, that’s what Britney’s talking about, simple like that... No drama.”