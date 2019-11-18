Beyoncé 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, wins songwriting award

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was awarded the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday for her contribution to the tune “Brown Skin Girl.”

The song was released in July as part of “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack. Blue Ivy’s vocals are also featured at the beginning and end of the track.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, St. Jhn and other co-writers shared the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award win with the young girl.

Beyoncé is currently involved in a trademark battle over her daughter’s name. The superstar singer claimed in court documents that her child is “cultural icon,” so this latest honor may help her case.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.